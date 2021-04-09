Rachel Lam Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,724.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MGNI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

