RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.37 Million

Equities analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report $24.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries posted sales of $15.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full-year sales of $122.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $124.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.88 million, with estimates ranging from $159.00 million to $168.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

RADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.95. 7,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,945. The stock has a market cap of $684.04 million, a P/E ratio of 230.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

