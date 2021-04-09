Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 214 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.