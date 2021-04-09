Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,032.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after purchasing an additional 401,042 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,738,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

