Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,654 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $179,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,938 shares in the company, valued at $386,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 299,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $947,905.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,145,701 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,981. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELVT stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

