Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $518,000 Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,853,000 after acquiring an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,876,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Loews by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 464,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Loews by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $216,031.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $53.43.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.