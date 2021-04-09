Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $476,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 484.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after buying an additional 72,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMVM opened at $45.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.