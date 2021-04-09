Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,751,000.

FIDU stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

