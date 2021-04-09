Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,402 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

