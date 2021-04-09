Raymond James Increases Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CFF stock opened at C$2.50 on Wednesday. Conifex Timber has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$116.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.12.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

