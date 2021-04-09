Raymond James Increases Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Price Target to $42.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after buying an additional 468,426 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

