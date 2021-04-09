Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.60.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

