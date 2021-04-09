Raymond James Trims Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Target Price to $159.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $171.00 to $159.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.07.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.43.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

