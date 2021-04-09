Raymond James Trims Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price to $138.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.18.

Shares of RGLD opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares in the company, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,328,000 after acquiring an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

