Raymond James Weighs in on Acadian Timber Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Acadian Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Acadian Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Shares of TSE:ADN opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.68. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of C$12.00 and a 1-year high of C$20.06. The stock has a market cap of C$334.07 million and a PE ratio of 15.13.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 87.68%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

