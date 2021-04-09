Raymond James Weighs in on Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.75. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.24 and a 12-month high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 41.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

