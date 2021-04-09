Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Up 4.7%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.99. 7,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 381,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.23.

Several research firms have commented on RRGB. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

