Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.77.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 448,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

