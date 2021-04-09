Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Redfin stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.30. 6,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90. Redfin has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $4,019,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Redfin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $70,324,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

