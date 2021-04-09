RedFOX Labs Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $472.77 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.44 or 0.00336126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00181730 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001769 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

