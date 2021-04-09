Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of RF stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after buying an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

