Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

RGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Regis will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 551,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

