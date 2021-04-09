Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1,070.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 118,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 9,405,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,904,000 after acquiring an additional 710,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,477,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.84. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.10.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.