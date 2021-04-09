Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.29.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

