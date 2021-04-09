Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 188,000 Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 600.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.39% of The Dixie Group worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The Dixie Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

