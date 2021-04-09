Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

