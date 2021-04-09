Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 49,114 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.34 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

