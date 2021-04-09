Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 7,954 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Unity Bancorp worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at $323,609.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNTY opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

