Renewi (LON:RWI) Trading Up 7.3%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 3,088,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 1,250,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.40 ($0.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £424.08 million and a P/E ratio of -9.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About Renewi (LON:RWI)

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Canada, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts.

