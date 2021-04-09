Request Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Request has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $157.24 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00056128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00021919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.88 or 0.00633300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00081988 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030098 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.