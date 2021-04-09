Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 790,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,666,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

