Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Subaru Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Subaru in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FUJHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.73. Subaru has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

