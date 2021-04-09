Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

WPM stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

