Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – Sempra Energy was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Sempra Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.91. 13,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.17.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after purchasing an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,733,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.