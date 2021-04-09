Reviewing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13% Kimbell Royalty Partners -165.60% 3.85% 2.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 1.56 $2.56 million N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $108.22 million 5.59 -$69.06 million $3.37 3.01

VAALCO Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VAALCO Energy and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 2 5 1 2.88

VAALCO Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.64%. Given VAALCO Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats Kimbell Royalty Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

