Reviewing NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grid Dynamics and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A NortonLifeLock $2.49 billion 5.16 $3.89 billion $0.75 29.45

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57% NortonLifeLock 131.80% 33.48% 6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grid Dynamics and NortonLifeLock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 NortonLifeLock 0 4 5 0 2.56

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Risk & Volatility

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Grid Dynamics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate primarily in the retail, technology and media, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Ramon, California.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and SurfEasy VPN for online privacy, as well as Norton family, a solution for home and family, which offers protection and security, parental control, and GPS location monitoring services. NortonLifeLock Inc. markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

