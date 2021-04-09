Reviewing Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) and Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salzgitter has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pjsc Lukoil and Salzgitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pjsc Lukoil 0 1 3 0 2.75 Salzgitter 1 3 3 0 2.29

Pjsc Lukoil presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Salzgitter.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Salzgitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pjsc Lukoil 1.81% 2.68% 1.83% Salzgitter -6.31% -15.91% -5.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pjsc Lukoil and Salzgitter’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pjsc Lukoil $123.17 billion 0.44 $9.92 billion N/A N/A Salzgitter $9.57 billion 0.21 -$270.03 million ($0.50) -6.76

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Salzgitter on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,044 filling stations in 19 countries. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

