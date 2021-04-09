Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVLV. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,839.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

