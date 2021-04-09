Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATR stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $21.36.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

