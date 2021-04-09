Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.98.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

