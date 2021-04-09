Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 62.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

In other First Capital news, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $49,331.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,930.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. First Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $81.71.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

