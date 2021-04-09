Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $21.08 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 25.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

UNTY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

