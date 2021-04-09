Rhumbline Advisers Invests $224,000 in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Eastern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Eastern by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Eastern by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Eastern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in The Eastern by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Eastern stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

The Eastern Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

