Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,281 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.41. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORRF opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $30.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

