Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,182 Shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Mistras Group worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mistras Group by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $323.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

