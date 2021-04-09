Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s previous close.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,653.33 ($73.86).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,755 ($75.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,816.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,381.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm has a market cap of £93.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.