Robin Beer Purchases 53 Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £169.07 ($220.89).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Robin Beer sold 7,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91), for a total value of £20,930 ($27,345.18).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Robin Beer acquired 240 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £717.60 ($937.55).

On Friday, February 5th, Robin Beer bought 56 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £165.76 ($216.57).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 329 ($4.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £998.52 million and a P/E ratio of 20.69. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 379 ($4.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 364 ($4.76).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

