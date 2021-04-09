Rotten Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $199,632.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be bought for about $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rotten has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00054343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00021615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00086099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.39 or 0.00616887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 69,214,063 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.