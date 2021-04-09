Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $92.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.14.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $92.97 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.