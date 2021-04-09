Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $42.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,519,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,197,000 after purchasing an additional 675,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,483,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after acquiring an additional 742,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $114,687,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Mosaic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,081,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

